The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $674.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $674.50 and traded as high as $753.80. The Sage Group shares last traded at $723.00, with a volume of 1,399,239 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target (down from GBX 555 ($7.25)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 637 ($8.32).

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 674.50.

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

