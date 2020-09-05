The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.20

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.20 and traded as high as $41.09. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

