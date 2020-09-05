THORChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.89 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. THORChain has a market cap of $102.16 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00006320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

