THORChain (RUNE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.89 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $102.16 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00006320 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

