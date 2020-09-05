Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $47,694.38 and approximately $95,378.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00464510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

