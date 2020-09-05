Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.70

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.70 and traded as high as $63.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $61.75, with a volume of 37,443 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $126.50 million and a P/E ratio of -44.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

