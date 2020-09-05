Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $8.18. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,406,402 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Bruce Dingwall sold 1,745,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £157,119.48 ($205,304.43).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

