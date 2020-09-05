Truegame Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $111,344.18 and approximately $3,982.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04917032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048156 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.