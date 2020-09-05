TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.19

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.19 and traded as high as $191.50. TT Electronics shares last traded at $186.00, with a volume of 88,268 shares changing hands.

TTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $315.08 million and a P/E ratio of 46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.19.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

