UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.34% of UniFirst worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of UNF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.62. 40,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

