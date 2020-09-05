Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.40 Million

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $90.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Upwork posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $353.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.16 million to $354.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $402.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $407.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Upwork stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $539,644 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,732,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $6,980,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,500,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

