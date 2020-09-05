Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post sales of $330.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the lowest is $328.55 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $261.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,555 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

