VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.97% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 994.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $829,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.