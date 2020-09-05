Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $173.45. 4,379,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

