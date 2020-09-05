VeriBlock Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,520.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $16,520.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.01587919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00185379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00169924 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 928,039,665 coins and its circulating supply is 650,050,305 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock.

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

