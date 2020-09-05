VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $25.93 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005643 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.05109828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048727 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,144,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.