Vitae Trading Down 13.7% This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Vitae has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00023260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $46.06 million and approximately $904,358.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003989 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003842 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000531 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

