Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,375 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.83% of Vulcan Materials worth $127,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $125.00. 855,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

