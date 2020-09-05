Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.71

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and traded as high as $96.35. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $96.35, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKCMF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

