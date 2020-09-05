WeTrust Market Capitalization Hits $1.08 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $223.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04917032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048156 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

