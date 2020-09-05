Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.62. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,980 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

