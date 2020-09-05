William Hill (LON:WMH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.78

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.78 and traded as high as $189.65. William Hill shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 8,010,254 shares traded.

WMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of William Hill to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of William Hill to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.31 ($2.23).

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.78.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

