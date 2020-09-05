Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,509.24

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,509.24 and traded as high as $3,798.00. Wizz Air shares last traded at $3,684.00, with a volume of 187,447 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($49.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,509.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,188.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.07), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,929.44). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.25), for a total transaction of £506,240 ($661,492.23).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

