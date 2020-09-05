X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.73

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and traded as high as $30.90. X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 924,356 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 359,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

