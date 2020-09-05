XEL Price Hits $0.0043 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. XEL has a market cap of $391,090.75 and approximately $227.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000841 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

