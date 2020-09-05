YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.05 million and $994,571.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

