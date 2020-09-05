YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $677.70

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $677.70 and traded as high as $683.00. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $667.50, with a volume of 2,836 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.51.

About YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

