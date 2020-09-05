Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.65 Million

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post sales of $574.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.30 million. Rollins reported sales of $556.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 27.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after acquiring an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

