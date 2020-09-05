Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 873.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

