Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post sales of $20.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.13 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $20.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $80.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $85.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

