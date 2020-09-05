Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.15 Million

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $435.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.46 million. SkyWest reported sales of $760.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SkyWest by 33.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 550,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 197.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

