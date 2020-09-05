Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Univar posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

UNVR stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,337 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 30.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Univar by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 591,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,860,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $48,689,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.