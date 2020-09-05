Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $4.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $17.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at $72,005,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

