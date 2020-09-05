Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $6.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.11 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $25.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Anterix news, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $161,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,684.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,995 shares of company stock worth $1,734,415. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.