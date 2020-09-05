Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 35.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

