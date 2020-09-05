Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $289.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $282.70 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $271.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

