Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $4.13 million and $32,746.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00106471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01577972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00182767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00168851 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,308,536 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,036 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.