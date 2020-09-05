ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0054 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12,148.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04917032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048156 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

