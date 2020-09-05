ZTCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.97 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.04 or 0.04955292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048152 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

