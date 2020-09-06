-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.14). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.18. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,877. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

