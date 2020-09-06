$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,248 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

