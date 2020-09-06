$1.88 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

CASY opened at $176.05 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

