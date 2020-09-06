$109.98 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report sales of $109.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.84 million and the highest is $111.12 million. DHT reported sales of $58.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $577.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.05 million to $579.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $427.70 million, with estimates ranging from $362.86 million to $492.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.57%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 336.84%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

