$134.43 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $134.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $598.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.90 million to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $755.75 million, with estimates ranging from $541.24 million to $982.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

SRPT opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

