$168.64 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $168.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the lowest is $139.55 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $117.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $627.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.19 million to $658.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $796.68 million, with estimates ranging from $749.51 million to $847.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $18.62 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $933.26 million, a P/E ratio of -143.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $73,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

