$2.53 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.83. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $8.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

SWK opened at $160.13 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.