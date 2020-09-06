$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

UHS stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

