$221.03 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post $221.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $218.76 million. Redfin reported sales of $238.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $848.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.70 million to $878.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $45.15 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,799 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,534. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after buying an additional 2,424,806 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

