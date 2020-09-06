$245.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $245.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.60 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $245.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year sales of $969.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.80 million to $976.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $998.47 million, with estimates ranging from $971.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 614,895 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 402,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 386,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

