$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.96 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $175.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

